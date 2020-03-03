Patriots don't want to see Imran Khan in Mujib Borsho



Noor-E Helal Saifur Rahman, Bangladeshi Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan, informed in February, the month of Language Movement, that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been invited to visit Dhaka in May this year to participate in the D8 Summit. This comes in contradiction with the spirit of Mujib Borsho, according to pro-independence assemblages.





Roads, Transports, Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said on 20 February that no communal force and anti-liberation fundamentalists will be invited to the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





Patriotic platforms including freedom fighters, intellectuals and people from other walks of life have asserted that they do not want to see Imran Khan in Bangladesh during Mujib Borsho.





This should also be noted that China supported Pakistan during 1971 and opposed the Liberation War. China recognized Bangladesh after the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975.





Pakistan was heavily condemned by the global community for the massacres and atrocities the Pakistan Army committed in East Pakistan during 1971.







But surprisingly even after so long the Pakistan government did not show any repentance for their inhuman deeds during the war of 1971. Neither did the Pakistan authorities apologize to Bangladesh government for their brutality against the innocent civilians of East Pakistan who were killed by their soldiers.





Imran Khan visited Bangladesh in 1980 with the Pakistan cricket team. He made adverse remarks on Bangladesh at that time which made Bangladeshis angry. Even Imran Khan faced an assault for this reason.





There are vivid evidences that Pakistan still adheres to its obdurate political approach and it does not believe in friendly ties with neighbors. Geopolitical stability across South Asia has been hindered frequently by the militant gangs actively operating in Pakistan.







Even Pakistan's internal security is often jeopardized by the violent clashes between armed militants and government forces. Hundreds of civilians have been in the meantime killed in Pakistan due to attacks by radical fundamentalists.







It may be added that D-8, also known as Developing-8, is an organization for development cooperation among the following countries: Bangladesh, Egypt, Nigeria, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Pakistan and Turkey.





Leave Your Comments