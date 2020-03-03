PM to inaugurate Padma Water Treatment Plant Oct 10: Minister









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is going to formally inaugurate the Padma (Jashaldia) Water Treatment Plant, a dream project of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Dwasa), on October 10.





Once goes into operation, Dhaka city will receive some 45 crore litres of water every day from the water treatment plant located at Lauhajang Upazila, said LGRD Minister Md Tajul Islam on Monday.





Talking to reporters after visiting the plant, he said the Prime Minister is scheduled to open it through a videoconference on October 10.





He said the plant has been constructed to meet the growing demand of drinking water of Dhaka city dwellers.





According to Dwasa, water from the Padma River will be treated at the plant and then it will be sent to Dhaka city through a pipeline.





The project is being implemented at a cost of Tk 3,670 crore. Of the total amount, Tk 1,265.58 crore is borne by the government while the remaining Tk 2,404.92 crore is provided by the Exim Bank of China as project assistance.





Local Government Division Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed, Dwasa Managing Director Taqsem A Khan, Munshiganj Deputy Commissioner M Moniruzzaman Talukder and Project Director Rafiqul Islam were, among others, present.

