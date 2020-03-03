Posthumous Eye Donation: 7 Indian cyclists start campaign in Bangladesh





Seven Indian cyclists entered Bangladesh through Benapole Land Port on early Tuesday to inspire people to donate eyes after death.





Mohsin Ali, Benapole Immigration Police Inspector, said the authorities checked related documents and let them go for the campaign.





Shankar Rakkhit, captain of the campaign team, said: “Bangladesh is a friend of India. We’ve come here to campaign on the basis of humane values.”





He said they will go to villages and cities until March 9 to encourage people to donate eyes after death.





Sandhani National Eye Donation Society in Bangladesh has also been working on posthumous eye donation.

