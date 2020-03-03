Coronavirus: Over 89,000 infected, over 3,000 dead









A new virus first detected in China has infected more than 89,000 people globally and caused over 3,000 deaths. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.





The latest figures reported by each government's health authority:





— Mainland China: 2,912 deaths among 80,026 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei





— Hong Kong: 98 cases, 2 deaths





— Macao: 10 cases





— South Korea: 4,335 cases, 26 deaths





— Italy: 1,694 cases, 34 deaths





— Iran: 1,501 cases, 66 deaths





— Japan: 976 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 12 deaths





— Germany: 157 cases





— France: 130 cases, including one on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, 2 deaths





— Singapore: 108





— Spain: 119





— United States: 80 cases, 2 deaths





— Kuwait: 56





— Bahrain: 47





— Thailand: 43 cases, 1 death





— Taiwan: 41 cases, 1 death





— United Kingdom: 40 cases, 1 death





— Malaysia: 29





— Australia: 24 cases, 1 death





— Canada: 24





— Switzerland: 24





— Iraq: 21





— United Arab Emirates: 21





— Norway: 19





— Netherlands: 18





— Vietnam: 16





— Sweden: 14





— Austria: 14





— Israel: 10





— Lebanon: 10





— Belgium: 8





— Croatia: 8





— Greece: 7





— Finland: 6





— Oman: 6





— Russia: 6





— India: 5





— Mexico: 5





— Denmark: 4





— Pakistan: 4





— Algeria: 3





— Czech Republic 3





— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death





— Qatar: 3





— Romania: 3





— Belarus: 2





— Brazil: 2





— Egypt: 2





— Georgia: 2





— Indonesia: 2





— Afghanistan: 1





— Andorra: 1





— Armenia 1





— Azerbaijan: 1





— Cambodia: 1





— Dominican Republic 1





— Ecuador: 1





— Estonia: 1





— Iceland: 1





— Ireland: 1





— Jordan: 1





— Lithuania: 1





— Monaco: 1





— Nepal: 1





— New Zealand: 1





— Nigeria: 1





— North Macedonia: 1





— Portugal: 1





— San Marino: 1





— Sri Lanka: 1

