Rain likely at many places over country









Bangladesh Meteorological Department today predicted that rain or thundershowers may occur in different parts of the country in the next 24 hours commencing at 9 am today.





“Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet division”, said a met office bulletin issued this morning.





Weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country, added the bulletin.





As an extended outlook for the next 72 hours, the bulletin predicted that the rainfall and thundershower activity is likely to continue.





Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.





The highest temperature on Monday was recorded 32.5 degrees Celsius in Sitakunda in Chattogram division while today’s minimum temperature was 14.1 degrees Celsius in Tetulia of Rangpur division.





The sun sets at 6:02 pm today and rises at 6:18 am tomorrow in the capital.





