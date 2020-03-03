Bangladesh bat first in second game against Zimbabwe





Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first in the second game of the three-match series against Zimbabwe at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.





Bangladesh are eying to wrap up the series with one match in hand.





Tigers made two changes in the playing XI replacing Mustafizur Rahman and Mohammad Saifuddin with Al Amin Hossain and Shaiful Islam.





In the first game, Liton Das and Saifuddin guided Bangladesh to a 169-run win, their biggest win in terms of runs. Liton hit his second ODI ton in that game while Saifuddin took three wickets.





The third and final match of the series will take place on March 6 at the same venue. After the ODI series, both the teams will lock horns in a two-match T20Is series in Dhaka on March 9 and 11.

