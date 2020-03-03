Assistant teachers urge govt to make their jobs permanent





An organisation of primary assistant teachers on Tuesday urged the government to make their jobs permanent within a short time.





They made the call at a human chain at Jatiya Press Club in the capital.





"We’ve been working at secondary level schools without any salary for the last 26 months. So we request the government to make our jobs permanent on humanitarian ground in the Mujib Borsho," said Md Ruhul Amin, president of the organisation.





He said Deputy Education Minister Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury had promised to fulfill their demands on February 13 last year. “We’re demonstrating here since our demands were not met,” he said.





Ruhul Amin said 5,200 assistant teachers were recruited for English, Math and Science from 2015 for three years to enhance the quality of education across the country.





He said the World Bank and government jointly started the project titled ‘Secondary Education Quality and Access Enhancement Project’ (SEQAEP) in 2008. "We hope the government will accept our demands and make our jobs permanent," he said.





Meanwhile, hundreds of candidates, who cleared the government primary school recruitment test demonstrated in front of the press club.





Zakir Hossain, one of the agitators, said 55,000 candidates passed the written exams for government primary schools in 2018. Of them, 18,147 were appointed.





“We urge the government to appoint the rest of as there are many vacancies at primary schools," he said.









