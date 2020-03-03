UPDF, JSS ‘arms supplier’ arrested in Rangamati





Bangladesh Army and Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) arrested an alleged arms supplier of UPDF and Jana Samhati Samity (JSS) on early Tuesday.





The arrestee is Shankhodis Barua, son of late Kali Kumar Barua of Kutukchhari.





Major Shamim Sarkar, on behalf of Rab-7, said Rab and Army in a joint drive arrested Shankhodis from the area with a foreign revolver, three bullets and receipts of extortion collection.





“He used to supply firearms and collect extortions,” said Major Shamim adding that the man “worked as an ammunitions, clothes, ration, and firearms affairs adviser to UPDF and JSS”.





He was running operations in the pretext of wood trade in Chattogram Hill Tracts region, Major Shamim said, quoting findings from primary interrogation.





There are extortion cases against the arrestee at Kotwali Police Station, the officer said. Shankhodis will be handed over to Kotwali Police Station in Rangamati.

Leave Your Comments