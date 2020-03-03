Young woman found dead in Patuakhali hotel





Police recovered the body of a young woman from a residential hotel of Kuakata here on Tuesday morning.





The deceased was identified as Eshita Begum, 18, wife of Razzak, hailing from Keshabpur in Jashore.





Quoting sources at Hotel Holiday Inn, police said that Eshita came to Kuakata with her husband on February 29.





On Monday afternoon, Razzak went out of the hotel locking the room.





The hotel workers knocked at the door but did not get any response and informed police.





Later, police broke into the room and recovered the body.

Leave Your Comments