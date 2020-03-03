4 killed as BGB, villagers clash in Khagrachhari





At least four people, including a BGB soldier, were killed in a clash between members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and villagers at Gazinagar Bazar in Matiranga upazila on Tuesday morning.





The victims were identified as BGB soldier Shawn, 28, Fahad Mia, 55, and his sons Ali Akbar, 28, and Ahmed Ali, 22, of Battola area. Fahad’s wife Rawshan Akhter Ronju Bibi died of cardiac arrest after the incident.





Police sources and locals said labourers were loading tree trunks on a truck when a BGB team from Khetachhari area appeared there and asked them to refrain from doing that.





Witnesses said the labourers told the BGB team that they had legal documents to do that but the BGB men kept insisting them to stop.





At one stage, both parties got involved in an altercation and engaged in a fierce fight leaving the four people dead.





Later at a briefing at Matiranga Health Complex, Md Khorshed Alam, assistant superintendent of police’s Matiranga circle, confirmed the deaths.





Rawshan Akhter suffered a massive heart attack and died subsequently as she came to know about the death of her husband and two sons.





Deputy Commissioner of the district Protap Chandra Biswas formed a three-member committee with Additional District Magistrate Khandakar Rezaul Karim as its head to investigate the incident.





