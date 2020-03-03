Global community must work ‘meaningfully’ over safe return of Rohingyas: State Minister

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam on Tuesday said the international community, including the UN agencies, must work meaningfully and vigorously and engage with the government of Myanmar to create an environment that would be conducive to voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return of Rohingyas.

He made the remarks at the launch of the 2020 Joint Response Plan for Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis, organized by UNHCR, IOM and OCHA in Geneva.

Many UN member countries as well as by international organizations attended the event.

The Joint Response Plan is the UN's effort to engage the international community to meet up the mammoth humanitarian needs for the Rohingyatemporarily residing in Bangladesh for 2020, estimated cost of which is around US$ 877 million.

While delivering statement from the floor, three countries immediately pledged to contribute to JRP - 59 million US Dollar by USA, 22 million Euro by the European Union and 65 million Swedish Krona in Sweden.

Providing an overview of efforts by Bangladesh Government for ensuring unhindered humanitarian assistance to the Rohingya, State Minister thanked the international community for their continued support for the consecutive Joint Response Plans since 2017.

Besides, he underscored that the only durable solution of the prolonged crisis is the safe and voluntary repatriation of the Rohingya to their places of origin.

He said Myanmar authorities have an obligation to create a conducive environment in Rakhine State for repatriation and the international community including the UN has a responsibility to play a role in this regard.

However, he said, the progress toward repatriation still deserves due attention.

The State Minister apprised the audience of the Bangladesh policy to allow education for Rohingya children in Myanmar curriculum and language to get them prepared for their eventual reintegration into Myanmar society and urged on the international community to actively engage Myanmar to reap the essence of the initiative.

The government of Bangladesh will continue to engage the UN agencies and other international community to relocate some of the Rohingyas from the disaster-prone area of the camps to Bhashan Char, he added.

Besides, Shahriar Alam informed the international community that Bangladesh is revisiting the decision on the suspension of the mobile and internet network in Rohingya camps.

During their interventions of the launching event, the USA, Switzerland, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, the UK, Japan, Canada, Denmark, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Germany, Turkey and Ireland, as well as UN and other international organizations (EU, ADB, OCHA, OIC, UNFPA, ILO) highly lauded the continuous support of Bangladesh government including allowing education in particular and expressed their high appreciation for the government and the people of Bangladesh for the generosity shown to the Rohingyas.

They also appreciated the Joint Response Plan formulated in an inclusive manner by involving the government, civil society and UN agencies in Bangladesh, and reiterated their commitment to continue to support the cause and the implementation of the Joint Response Plan. In their statements, support was expressed by many delegations for justice and accountability approach and addressing root causes affirming that ultimate solution lies with Myanmar.

The State Minister called upon the international community to put pressure on Myanmar for creating conducive conditions in Rakhine for voluntary, safe and dignified return of the Rohingyas.

DG, IOM António Vitorino, Executive Director, BRAC Bangladesh Asif Saleh, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandiand UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Mia Seppo also addressed the occasion. Videos on of the Rohingya crisis were played as well.

At the UN media stake out, State Minister Shahriar Alam again urged international community to exert effective pressure on Myanmar for expeditious solution of the crisis.

The State Minister also had a bilateral meeting with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi and is scheduled to meet the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet.

Ambassador M Shameem Ahsan, Bangladesh's Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva, and DG, United Nations Wing, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Samia Anjum were present as the members of the Bangladesh delegation at the launching event.