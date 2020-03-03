BFDC reveals primary cast for biopic on Bangabandhu

Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) has published a list of primarily selected cast for the much-talked-about biopic on the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Actor Arifin Shuvoo will play the title character of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the biopic directed by noted Indian filmmaker Shyam Benegal.

According to the list, actress Nusrat Imroz Tisha will portray the role of Bangabandhu's wife Fazilatunnesa Mujib (Renu), actress Nusrat Faria will play the role of a younger version of Sheikh Hasina and Jannatul Sumaiya will portray the role of elder Sheikh Hasina.

Eminent actress Dilara Jaman will play the role of Bangbandhu’s mother Sahera Khatun, actor Khairul Alam Sabuj will portray as Bangabandhu’s father Sheikh Lutfor Rahman, Shahidul Alam Sachchu as Sher-E-Bangla A K Fazlul Huq, Ferdous Ahmed as Tajuddin Ahmed, Tauquir Ahmed as Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy, Tushar Khan as Tofazzal Hossain Manik Miah, Fazlur Rahman Babu as Khandakar Moshtaq Ahmed and Misha Sawdagor as Aiyub Khan, among others.

The biopic is scheduled to be released on the occasion of Bangabandhu’s birth centenary on March 17, 2021. It will be made in Bengali and Hindi sub-title will be added as it is a joint production of Bangladesh and India.

Actors from Bollywood and Tollywood will also join the casting and the shooting will begin soon.