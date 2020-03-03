Dhaka South SCF committee takes oath

Newly elected committee of Dhaka Metropolitan (South) Sector Commanders Forum-Muktijuddho' 71 took oath on Tuesday.

S Forces Brigade Commander and Sector Commander Major General (retd) Bir Uttam KM Shafiullah administered the swearing-in of the 25 member-committee at the Jatiya Press Club.

KM Shafiullah said the undaunted spirit of the Bengalis during Liberation War was the key behind independence.

"Had the Bengalis not fight back against oppression, it would have been difficult to achieve independence. The Bengalis never looked back. The Bengalis did not just fight with weapons,” he said.

KM Shafiullah also said that the inspiration behind the freedom fighters was the historic March 7 speech of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

President of Dhaka Metropolitan (South) Sector Commanders Forum-Muktijuddho' 71 Freedom Fighter Meer Mohammad Asalat said the freedom fighters fought for the country selflessly.