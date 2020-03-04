Diner Sheshe





"We've known each other since childhood-- our parents are good friends; so we'd meet a lot but never really spoke. When I was in the 11th grade, he added me to his friend list and we started chatting online.





We were friends for 2 years before he asked me out. I was so young, I panicked and asked mom, 'what do I do?!' But she was cool about it; she just asked, 'Are you sure?' In my heart, it felt so right! So we were open with our parents from the beginning, and one date turned into many… before we knew it, we were in love.





During that time, my family went through a financial crisis. I was only 18 and didn't know how to handle it-- I was so anxious. But he was there throughout. He not only listened to my rants, but also helped dad get his finances in order. He looked after us like family.





And when he proposed for marriage, he told me, 'I know we have a 10 year gap but I'll make sure you never feel it. You know how much I love you- so if you give me a chance, I will prove it to you for the rest of my life.' We went to Switzerland for our honeymoon-- and it was the trip of a lifetime! It was our first time ever on a plane! We were there for 6 days, but missed home, so one evening, we went out for thin crust pizzas and gobbled 5 of them.







Even after that, we were so hungry, we scoured for an Indian restaurant and binged on roti, paneer and butter chicken! We've been married for 9 years today and have a son who's the perfect little addition to our family. Every night, we go for a car rides for some 'us time'-- we take time off from the world, unwind and talk. It's a tradition that we've never broken and if I'm ever too tired, he'll say, 'Let's go for 5 minutes' and make the cutest eyes ever!





Over the years, I've realized that love is love. It doesn't see age or gender... just the soul. He's the one I want to come home to at the end of a long day and the only person I share my butter chicken with -- guess that's when you know it's true love!"





Humans of Bombay, Fb



