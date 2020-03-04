Worldwide waffling





Aboriginal elder Michael Kulka overheard a conversation between students that stopped him in his tracks while on a recent visit to the local primary school at Mossman, an hour north of Cairns in far north Queensland. It wasn't the topic of the discussion that struck him, but the fact that the children were speaking in snippets of his native language, Kuku Yalanji. The words transported him back to his own early childhood, growing up on the banks of the Daintree River surrounded by traditional language and culture.









Prior to the South Carolina primary, Russian state media were touting Senator Bernie Sanders as the most likely Democratic nominee, and it won't be surprising if they do the same after Super Tuesday. There are many reasons they like to promote Sanders, none of them a credit to him. And they really don't like Joe Biden. As Russian state media often make perfectly clear, Donald J. Trump is their choice-and even their "agent." So, reporting from the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2020, Russian state media correspondent Denis Davydov of Rossiya-1 confidently described "Comrade" Bernie Sanders as President Trump's "main rival in the race." In the 2016 U.S. presidential elections, Russian state media strongly backed both Sanders and Trump.









Darcey Silva is back for another season of 90 Day Fiancé. This time, the TLC star will be featured on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 with Tom Brooks. Brooks and Silva were a leading couple on Season 3 of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff. In it, Silva spent time with Brooks in his hometown of England. He was seen giving her a house key, and both confirmed they saw a future together. Shortly after Silva returned to America, though, Brooks ended the relationship. The pair apparently got back together before filming the reunion special for Season 3, and will pick up as a couple again in Season 4.











Centre Alliance senator Rex Patrick's campaign to shame individual company bosses into paying more corporate tax has him believing he won't be invited onto company boards anytime soon. He's joking when he says this, but two months into the year he has already taken aim at former ExxonMobil chairman Richard Owen and EnergyAustralia managing director Catherine Tanna, using parliamentary privilege to call them "tax dodgers" and "swindlers" and demand they be stripped of high-profile positions. His argument is that many companies do not pay their fair share of tax in Australia and, as leaders of these companies, he wants to hold them personally accountable. The senator has already attracted criticism from business figures who say he is playing the man, not the ball.



