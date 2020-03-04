Peanut butter and jelly muffins





Ingredients: 1 c. wheat bran * 1 c. whole-wheat flour * 1/2 c. granulated sugar * 1 tsp. baking powder * 1/2 tsp. baking soda *1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon * 1 pinch kosher salt * 1/4 c. unsweetened applesauce * 1/2 c. buttermilk * 1/4 c. olive oil * 1 large egg * 1 c. small red grapes * 10 tsp. creamy peanut butter * 1 tbsp. water * 1/4 c. seedless jam





Directions





1. Heat the oven to 350 degrees F and line a 12-hole muffin pan with 10 paper liners. In a medium bowl, combine the wheat bran, flour, sugar, baking powder, soda, cinnamon, and salt.





2. In a large bowl, combine the applesauce, buttermilk, oil, and egg. Add the flour mixture to the bowl and mix to combine. Fold in the grapes. Divide half the batter among the lined muffin cups. Top each with 1 teaspoon peanut butter, then the remaining batter. Bake until a wooden pick inserted in the middle comes out clean, 25 to 27 minutes. Let the muffins cool in the pan for 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack.





3. Meanwhile, in a small bowl combine the jam with 1 tablespoon water. Just before serving, drizzle the jam mixture on the muffins.





