Peanut butter protein balls

Ingredients:







1 1/4 c. old fashioned oats







1/2 c. unsweetened shredded coconut







1/4 c. mini chocolate chips







2 tbsp. chia seeds





2 tbsp. flax seeds





1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon







1/4 tsp. kosher salt







3/4 c. natural peanut butter





1/4 c. honey







1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract







2 tbsp. milk





Directions





1. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, stir oats, chocolate chips, coconut, chia, flax, cinnamon, and salt until combined. Stir in peanut butter, honey, and vanilla. Mixture should be slightly crumbly. If it's too dry, gradually stir in milk.







2. Roll mixture into balls then place on prepared baking sheet. Refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes.





