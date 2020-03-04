Peanut butter, honey cereal bars





Ingredients: 1/2 cup crunchy natural peanut butter, well-stirred





* 1/2 cup honey





* 3 cups toasted whole grain oats cereal (I used Trader Joe's O's)



Direction





1. Line an 8 x 8 inch square pan with parchment.





2. Combine peanut butter & honey in a large saucepan and set over medium heat. Heat until mixture just starts to simmer, about 2-3 minutes, stirring. Remove from heat and stir until mixture is well-combined.





3. Stir in cereal until evenly coated. Pour mixture into prepared pan, cover with parchment, and press firmly.





4. A pastry roller will help to firmly and evenly pack down the mixture so the bars hold their shape). Chill in the refrigerator for 1 hour. Cut into bars. Store individually wrapped in the refrigerator.



