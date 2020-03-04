Recipes

Published:  12:00 AM, 04 March 2020

Peanut butter, honey cereal bars

Peanut butter, honey cereal bars

Ingredients: 1/2 cup crunchy natural peanut butter, well-stirred

*    1/2 cup honey

*    3 cups toasted whole grain oats cereal (I used Trader Joe's O's)

Direction

1.    Line an 8 x 8 inch square pan with parchment.

2.     Combine peanut butter & honey in a large saucepan and set over medium heat. Heat until mixture just starts to simmer, about 2-3 minutes, stirring. Remove from heat and stir until mixture is well-combined.

3.     Stir in cereal until evenly coated. Pour mixture into prepared pan, cover with parchment, and press firmly.

4.     A pastry roller will help to firmly and evenly pack down the mixture so the bars hold their shape). Chill in the refrigerator for 1 hour. Cut into bars. Store individually wrapped in the refrigerator.


Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Food & Nutrition

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »