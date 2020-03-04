IUBAT National Career Festival 2020 held

IUBAT National Career Festival 2020 was held on Saturday on its campus off Uttara of the capital. -AA





The Placement and Alumni Office of International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) organized a Career Festival on Saturday at the university campus at Uttara Model Town Presented by Mutual Trust Bank Limited.







A total of seventy of national and multinational companies took part in this festival. The fest was open to graduates of all higher educational institutions of the country. IUBAT Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Abdur Rab inaugurated the Career Festival in presence of representatives of different organizations and teachers and staff of IUBAT at 10am.







Some organizations participating in the IUBAT National Career Festival offered Careers immediately by collecting CV and interviewing the candidates. Some organizations will be recruiting from the headquarters on a priority basis at a later time. The fest organized three seminars on career development for the entry level Career seekers, graduates and numbers of alumnus.



