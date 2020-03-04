Delhi riots: Shame to international communities





The riots in Delhi and New Delhi of India have brou-ght serious questions about communal harmony in this vast nation of 138 crores. The entire globe carries high opinion about India but judging by the prevailing situations in the country it is felt from the core of our heart that present political inferno reflects shameful situations of our country. There was a time when the entire globe used to speak highly about India.







Even if we retrace back to the decade of fifties when the first parliamentary session of Independent Indian parliament took place there was around those moments a specter of silence and communal harmony all over India. In the midst of present communal strife of Indian capital city New Delhi age old India's pride and prestige have all been turned to utter tatterdemalion. India as well as undivided India gave birth to talented citizens who have brought about pride and prestige around the globe.







The recent sorrowful incident no doubt denigrates our age old pride and prestige. For the past two to three days we are well aware that around 30 people have lost their lives in this communal strife in New Delhi and Delhi cities respectively. The present administrators ruling India seem to be totally knave in this regard.







The prevailing situation at Indian capital and New Delhi broadly calls for imbibing bonds of friendship and fraternities among people of all religions and languages in order to foster communal harmony. On account of this strife people of other parts of the country are deeply worried about the safety and security of them. Thus in the subsequent paragraph it is my humble tasks to analyze deeply about how to nab communal strife not only in national capital New Delhi, Delhi, neighboring states plus rest of India.





Ways to control communal strife in India and rest of the country





The world is changing at a faster pace.







The way developments are taking place in the field of science, technology and medical science so entire global societies should transform their mental makeup in such a fashion that our pride and prestige should not get hampered.





In this regard I appeal to my elite to all my online readers of both India and Bangladesh not to accept this column in a pejorative manner rather as civilized citizens of the Sub Continent should feel or express sympathy for the human beings around the globe so that they live in peace and tranquil atmosphere without trace of any sort of violence and vices between every human being in this eternity.







I think whomsoever glance over this piece written by me should agree to my views. As academic scenarios are progressing so fast then it is imperative on our part to mould our part in a pious manner so that we develop pleasant interactions with people of diverse religions and languages thereby residing in a specter of communal amity and fraternity.





In this regard there are some Great Souls of South Asian Continent like Swami Vivekananda, Rabindranath Tagore, Syed Mujtaba Ali etc who always propagated for communal amity and secular mental makeup that human beings around us should not frame any vices upon people of other religions and languages rather we should bear pleasant and cordial demeanor upon others.







Also apart from the above hypothesis we should always have compassion upon people of all religions and languages based in both India and Bangladesh. However there are some ways and means by which we can control communal strife in India and rest of the country. Among all the common ways and means are stated as follow:





* We must have positive bent of mind upon people of all religions and languages.





* We should treat every citizen as equal between each other.





* We should always try to help people of other religions and languages in times of their need.







In professional and cultural fields of activities people of all religions and languages should be treated as identical.Summing up my above discourse I feel that people of all religions and languages live in peace. The purpose of writing this piece is not to hurt human sentiments rather we should be always cordial and amiable towards each other. My intention through this piece is nothing but to preach the gospel of communal amity so that all of us live in peace.





Lastly I feel that this kind of shameful act should not recur once again rather restoring peace should be treated as our key forte in this regard with our pride and prestige remain aloft high not only within India also around the globe including our closer and friendly Saarc neighbors.





The writer is a freelance contributor based in Kolkata

