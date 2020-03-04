Price hike of electricity and essentials must come under control: An analysis





Prices of essentials across the country are soaring day by day without any respite for consumers. The abnormal price hike of daily necessaries hits worst the people from the lower rung of the social ladder. The brunt of spiralling prices of essentials and inflated costs of living are being borne by millions in the low- and fixed-income group.The poor and the middle class people as well want the prices to come down immediately.





This is because, in the truest sense of the term, they seek to live a tolerable life, if not a better one. But their hope is being dashed by the ongoing market behaviour. As their income has not increased pro rata, the gap between income and expenditure has widened so much so that the consumers cannot keep pace with the prices hike. This year the monthly cost of a basket of necessary commodities for a small family has shot up to an extent that the commoners cannot bear.





But what is more worrying for consumers is that there may be a move for fresh increase in electricity tariff. This will push commodity prices further up. The consumers are already paying through the nose due to exorbitant prices of essentials. Any further increase in prices of daily necessaries will squeeze the purchasing capability of common consumers. In consequence, living standard of the commoners will fall significantly.







The authorities concerned have to control the intolerable and galloping market prices of daily necessities. It is essential that by strong market monitoring they must stop artificial price hike by a section of traders. Otherwise, many of the achievements of the government are likely to go in vain.





More than ever the prices of essential commodities are going up by leaps and bounds. All previous records of high prices have already been broken. Rice, fish, meat, chicken, edible oils, and vegetables are being sold at exceedingly high prices. The price hike hits the poor people seriously. However, the prices of rice and vegetables have gone down recently owing to season's new rice and vegetables.







But one liter of soybean oil, sold at Tk.120 one month back, is now being sold at Tk. 130. Similarly the price of kerosene oil now brings sufferings to the villagers. The hoarders are mainly responsible for this unusual price hike. Strict measures should be taken by the government to curb the hoarders' ill motive, which creates artificial crisis of essential commodities.







The government has already made open sale arrangement of rice to check the price hike and as such it is now under control. But the prices of sugar, washing soap, onion, garlic, spices, and some other necessary items are still beyond the purchasing capacity of the common people. If this trend of rising prices cannot be controlled, the people of low-income group will not be able to buy their daily necessaries and so they will suffer from untold sufferings.





The people expect that the authority concerned would look into the matter and take necessary strict measures so that the prices of essential commodities remain within the reach of their buying capacity. Inflation or increase in price level of essential products of households is occurred due to high fiscal deficits, poor monetary policy, unsustainable public borrowing, volatile exchange rates, demand push or supply push of products or services.







There are many positive impact of inflation in the economy along with negative impact on standard of living of poor and middle class citizens. The middle income class people are most sufferer in the inflation as they are tends to maintain their social status and standard of living with their minimum savings.





It is found that reaction from most of the respondents in the excessive increase in the prices brings pathetic measures over the target population that ultimately influences their time of price hike are not so visible in the time of minor price hikes. But the respondents are found to search for different alternatives in medium to higher level of price hikes in food items, accommodation and educational expenditures.





The reactions of the respondents are significantly different in the earning, food expenses and educational expenses. So the entrepreneurs and the authorities have to take necessary measures to minimize the impact of price hikes to facilitates to help the middle income people in maintaining their standards and life styles as that class is the energy suppliers in the economy. The stagnation of economy is inevitable if the middle class people are failed to afford their consumptions during inflation period.







Chairman, Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) on Thursday announced the price hike at BERC's office in the capital's Karwan Bazar. Abdul Jalil In December last year, a public hearing on the proposal for electricity price hike, BERC has to make a decision within 5 days of the mass hearing. BERC claims that despite raising the price, the government will have to subsidize Tk 3600 crore. Apart from the increase in retail electricity prices, wholesale electricity and electricity circulation tariffs have increased.





The price of electricity in the wholesale has increased by an average of 40 paisa per unit. Earlier the cost of per unit electricity was tk. 4.77. From March, it will cost Tk. 5.17. In addition, the cost of power transmission or wheeling charges has been increased from Tk. 0.2787 to .2934 Tk per unit.







In percentage, the increase is 5.3. BERC Chairman said the reason for the rise in electricity prices. Abdul Jalil said at a press conference that 5 percent VAT on imported coal and a demand charge of 5 paisa per cubic meter of gas has been imposed. In addition, the capacity charge of the power plant or the rent of the center has increased, with the electricity being provided at a relatively lower cost in the rural electricity.





Due to several projects being implemented in the loan sector, interest is being paid there. All these are the reason for the rise in electricity prices. However, Consumers Association of Bangladesh's energy adviser M Shamsul Alam disagreed with this argument. He said there was no need to raise electricity prices. Even the distribution companies that came up with the proposal could not offer any justification for raising the prices.





There are many reasons behind the increase in prices. The unpredictability is also responsible. Everyone knows when a product or product is needed more often and when our production is low or consumption is increasing. Again, some people are waiting to create market instability. When India said that they would not be able to export onion, the price of onion went up by just over Rs. Onions also did not arrive on time from Myanmar.







As the crisis unfolded, some people traded goods through syndicates and sold for more than double the price. Both the amount of government reserves and the amount of private reserves must be known to the government. Import dependence also needs to be reduced. It will be possible to keep the prices of the commodities in line with the demand. Very recent, the Indian government has declared the export barrier. It may soon open up.





Even in these sad days of commodity price hike, there is hope that the government has taken some steps to control the price rise. In order to increase the price of the goods, the arrangement has been made to drag the fixed price list of the products in the shop. And the 'TCB' has been given the responsibility of monitoring this matter.







The Ministry of Commerce has been directed to send a list of retail and wholesale prices of touch products every week. Currently, it is mandatory by law to list the prices of goods in the stores. The Ministry of Commerce is assisting the Law Ministry in implementing this law. Besides, the government has punished the unscrupulous businesspersons through the mobile court of the country.





If there is a market control or monitoring cell under the concerned ministry or department of the government, it is possible to control the market by ensuring timely supply of any product in advance. Most of the essential commodities are imported.





To reduce the dependency on imports, it is necessary to increase production. But the cost of production of many agricultural products in the country is much higher than the import of that product. To tackle this problem globally, it is necessary to save the agrarian people by providing adequate loan from the concerned government on easy terms and subsidizing the need. Rabbits are lost due to global climate change. As well as our interest, consumer demand for agricultural-based year-round produce is lower.





This interest has changed a lot, though, as city-based citizens pay for their busy lives and time; But that picture is different in rural Bangladesh. There is a stereotype in Amazon, that there is no taste for fish, meat, eggs, vegetables and other crops produced year-round through agricultural farming. By focusing on nutrition without focusing primarily on taste, the problem of providing our sustenance can often be alleviated. The highest importance should be given to the production of farm-based fish, meat, eggs, vegetables and other crops grown year-round.





The government will have to suppress these dishonest traders with hard hands. In order to monitor the prices of essential commodities in the market, and whether the goods are being sold at a fixed price, arrangements have to be made to monitor the prices of commodities in all markets. The government and traders are able to play a significant role in guaranteeing the lives of ordinary people of the country by preventing the fluctuation in prices of essential commodities. Profitable, black market traders, bribery officers have to be identified. We need to control the quality of the products, reduce inflation.







Then the price of the product will decrease. People's frustration, anger will go away and peace will return. We need to ensure that the needs of the people are met by maintaining a balance in pricing the products in the market. And the government will take appropriate plans in this regard. To ensure the survival of ordinary and low-income people, various measures need to be taken to prevent the price rise of the commodities. For this, agricultural production in the country should be increased.







We have to ensure that the country's production system is fully utilized. The government should keep a watchful eye on the commodities market so that unscrupulous traders cannot raise the prices of goods by creating artificial demand. This problem needs to be alleviated by creating political tolerance and understanding. Hoarding, smuggling and extortion must be stopped, must visit the market regularly. The price hike syndicate and corruption must be brought under control. Only then, Mujib Year will come to a success.





The writer is a columnist and researcher

