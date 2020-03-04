Stocks extend bullish trend





Country's premier bourse, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), closed on Tuesday extending the gaining streak for second day as optimistic investors continued their buying appetite on sector-wise shares.





The broad index, DSEX closed at 4466.07 points on Tuesday with a gain of 31.25 points or 0.70 percent.





Besides, the two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went up by 5.45 points and 7.92 points to settle at 1485.16 points and 1038.08 points respectively. On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 1,55,318 trades were executed in Tuesday's trading session with a trading volume of 271.70 million securities.





Market turnover, another crucial indicator, stood at Taka 6.09 billion which was also higher over previous day's mark of Taka 4.19 billion.





Gainers took a strong lead over losers as out of 355 issues traded, 233 securities gained price while 84 declined and 38 remained unchanged. The top 10 gainers were Nurani Dying, Silco Pharma, Shepherd Industries, Premier Leasing, Alif Industries, ICB Employees First Mutual Fund Scheme-1, Meghna Cement, Samata Leather, Fareast Knitting and Makson Spinning.





VFS Thread topped the turnover chart followed by Square Pharma, Central Pharma, Far Chemical, Daffodil Computer, Orion Infusion, LafargeHolchim Bangladesh, Silva Pharma and Grameenphone.





The top 10 losers were Standard Ceramic, Green Delta Insurance, Renwick Jajneswar, Meghna Petroleum, Meghna Condensed Milk, Dulamiah Cotton, Orion Infusion, Progressive Life Insurance, ML Dying and ISN Limited.On the other hand, port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed at green maintaining the upturn of previous day.





CSCX and CASPI increased by 63.37 points and 106.98 points to stand at 8282.89 points and 13666.04 points respectively. At CSE, a total of 14,337,175 shares and mutual fund of 256 companies were traded. Of which, 182 issues advanced while 52 declined and 22 issues remained unchanged.

