IBCCI holds 73rd board meeting

India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI) held its 73rd board meeting in the city on Tuesday. IBCCI President Abdul Matlub Ahmad, Vice- President Shoeb Chowdhury and Dr Pramyesh Basall, Commercial Officer of Indian High Commission are seen





India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI) held its 73rd meeting of the organization's Board of Directors in the capital yesterday. It was presided over by IBCCI President Abdul Matlub Ahmad. IBCCI Vice-President Shoeb Chowdhury attended the meeting too. Dr Pramyesh Basall, Commercial Officer of the High Commission of India, Dhaka was present at the meeting as well.





The following officials were also present in the meeting: Arup Dasgupta, Secretary General, Abdul Wahed, Honorary Joint Secretary General, Mohammad Ali, past IBCCI president, Venugopal Numbikkeril Chellappan Pillai, Director, Al Hajj Bazlur Rahman, Director, Farkhunda Jabeen Khan, Director, Meherun Nessa Islam, Director, Madhu P Singh, Director, Al Hajj Mohammad Ali, Dire-ctor, Motiar Rahman, Director, Mohammad Ershad Hossain Rana, Director, Liakat Ali Bhuiyan, Director, Ritesh Doshi, Director, Moshiur Rahman, Director, Robin Kumar Das, Director and Jahangir Bin Alam, Secretary and CEO of IBCCI.





The participants of the meeting talked about different issues associated with further expanding commercial bonds between Bangladesh and India. They also decided to organize an Indo-Bangla trade fair at a suitable time in October or November 2020.

Leave Your Comments