Shringla for Indo-Bangla business relations to improve

Bashundhara Group Vice-Chairmen Shafiat Sobhan and Safwan Sobhan receiving Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla with a bouquet in the capital on Tuesday.





Underscoring the boost of business relations between Bangladesh and India, visiting Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday said the investment in private sector and mutual relations can be increased through establishing rapport between businessmen of both countries.







He expressed the hope at a meeting with Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan. During the visit, Bashundhara Group Vice-Chairmen Shafiat Sobhan and Safwan Sobhan and Bangladesh Pratidin Editor and News24 CEO Naem Nizam, among others, were also present.







Later, Shafiat Sobhan and Safwan Sobhan greeted Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla with a bouquet and congratulated for his visit in Bangladesh. Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan said Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla is a tested friend of Bangladesh.







He has been playing a vital role in developing the mutual and business relations between Bangladesh and India, Ahmed Akbar Sobhan added. Indian foreign secretary said, the business relations between these two countries will increase in future. He called upon Bashundhara Group to invest in different sectors including LPG.



