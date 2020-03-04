28 feet long ball-point pen!



With a view to creating a record in the Guinness Book of World Records, Abdullah Al Haider, a youth from Brahmanbaria, has made a ballpoint pen with a length of 28 feet, width 18 inch and weight 78 kg.





Haider has already applied to the authorities of the Guinness Book of World Records for the recognition of the pen made of teak wood. In reply to the application of Haider, the authorities of the Guinness Book of World Records asked Haider to fulfil 61 conditions which have been fulfilled, according to Haider.





Hailing from village Jalshuka under Borail union of Nabinagar upazila in Brahmanbaria, Abdullah Al Haider, son of Late Sharif Abdullah Harun, is the youngest among five siblings. He has completed his graduation in Accounting. . 99 holy names of Allah (S) and the names of 114 suras of the Holy Quran have been etched in Arabic letters on the pen.





Haider has taken assistance from Nazrul Islam Bin Sayed, founder and director Mohammadia Arabia Madrasah at Utttarpara in Birampur and Muhammad Abdullah, principal of Jobaida Khatun Mohila Madrasah in Narsingsar for the Arabic writings.





Haider said that he started the work on January 2. He bought a teak tree from Lalpur Bazar which is 25 feet long with 28 thousand taka. He divided the tree in two parts after drying it on the rooftop. After that he has set a pipe which is 25 feet long and half inch wide and glued the tree around it. In his eighth attempt he became successful to make 15inch nib for the pen. He completed the task on February 13.





Haider came to know from the authorities the Guinness Book of World Records, in the month of April, 2011 that a man named Acharya Mukunuri Srinivasa from Indian's Hyderabad made a five and half metre long ball point pen weighing 37.23 kg. Haider applied to the authorities the Guinness Book of World Records Guinness Book of World Record for the recognition of his pen on February 15.





The authorities informed him that they would contact with him within twelve weeks.The principal of Jobaida Khatun Mohila Madrasah said, "I have checked the etching of 99 holy names of Allah (S) and the names of 114 suras on the pen. I haven't found any mistake."









---Ashiqur Rahman Mito, Brahmanbaria

