Disha joins John, Aditya in 'Ek Villain 2'



Mohit Suri is returning with the second installment of his 2014 action-thriller, 'Ek Villain'. The director has teamed up with John Abraham and 'Malang' actor Aditya Roy Kapur for Part 2. Now, we've learnt that Disha Patani, who had featured alongside Aditya in the film, is on-board the new project as one of the two female leads.







Mohit says, "Disha is the first heroine who walked up to me and said, 'I want to do more action, beat up people, perform stunts… kick some butt. Just the way boys do it in your films.





I want to be the hero'. That's when I asked her if she would do the 'Ek Villain' sequel and she was game." The filmmaker goes on to add that the actress will be seen in a different avatar in the film. "While 'Malang' brought Disha's free-spirited avatar to light, this one will showcase her as an integral part of the action-franchise."

