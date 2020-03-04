Lata returns Ayushmann's compliment



Some time ago, Ayushmann Khurrana had tweeted about his love for Lata Mangeshkar's song "Saawan Ke Jhoole Pade" from the film 'Jurmana'. After her long illness and complete recovery,







Bollywood's Nightingale has responded and even reciprocated by complimenting Khurrana. A source reveals, "Lata ji made it a point to watch one of Ayushmann's films and then tweeted her praise. She was told 'Andhadhun' was one of Ayushmann's more interesting films, so she watched that."







This generosity of spirit is one of Lata ji's many virtues; she never takes any compliment for granted and she will find a way to make her admirers feel special. "Of course, I'm special," she says. "If I wasn't, why would I get the love of millions for 75 years? Who gets this kind of love and appreciation?" she asks. We'd chalk this up to confidence, but the singer's argument is bulletproof.

