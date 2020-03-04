Chitrangda's love for Kolkata



Chitrangda Singh may have been missing from the big screen for a year, but she was busy pursuing her producer dreams with 'Soorma' - a biopic on Indian Hockey team's former captain Sandeep Singh. And now, the actress is busy shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's Bob Biswas along with Abhishek Bachchan in Kolkata.







A huge admirer of authentic handloom sarees, the Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi actress took the opportunity to explore the local markets of Kolkata. Knowing that West Bengal is the home of the traditional textile art, Chitrangda traversed the length and breadth of Gariahat and Hatibagan, which are the street shoppers' paradise in the cultural capital. "





I absolutely love the handloom craft of Bengal. It was one of the main reasons why I was excited about being stationed in Kolkata. I bought sarees fashioned from Murshidabadi silk, tussar silk and the famous baluchari saree," says the actress.

