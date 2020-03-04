Kareena wanted to work with Irrfan

Kareena Kapoor Khan



For someone who has fiercely maintained a work-life balance, it is surprising when Kareena Kapoor Khan agrees to devote her weekend to 'Angrezi Medium' promotions. But then, her stint in the comedy is equally surprising - she plays a cameo in the Irrfan starrer.





In an age when leading ladies are conscious of their screen time, what made her say yes to a special appearance? "Choosing this film was an easy decision.







The greed of wanting to work with Irrfan made me go for it. I have wanted that box ticked for a long time. When Homi [Adajania, director] read the part to me, I was game," enthuses Kapoor. Call it a quirk of fate or the universe conspiring to grant her wish, but the actor was in London when the 'Angrezi Medium' crew was shooting there.





"I was accompanying Saif [Ali Khan, husband]; he was shooting for 'Jawaani Jaaneman' at that time. So, I was in London for two months anyway. I had to devote 12 to 15 days to the shoot. That was my chance to work with Irrfan. Thank God it worked out!"





A few years ago, trade rumors had suggested that Irrfan and Kapoor would romance each other in the Sahir Ludhianvi biopic. However, the project did not materialize despite multiple casting changes. "I wish the Sahir film had happened.





But then again, I believe when such great movies don't work out, it's for a reason. Every movie has its destiny, and that one will take its own course. Under the circumstances that Irrfan and I met, it was surreal. He is so respectful and charming, and I was in awe of him."









---Agencies





