Spielberg's daughter accused of domestic violence



Film director Steven Spielberg's adopted daughter Mikaela Spielberg was arrested in Tennessee in a domestic incident involving her boyfriend, police said. Mikaela Spielberg, 23, was charged with domestic assault causing bodily injury early on Saturday. Spielberg was released from a jail in Nashville on Saturday evening, jail records showed.







According to a Metropolitan Nashville Police affidavit, officers said Mikaela Spielberg and her boyfriend were involved in an argument after returning from a bar. After the victim made a "rude comment" toward Spielberg, she started throwing objects at him, injuring his hand and wrist, WZTV-TV reported.





Jail records didn't indicate whether she has an attorney who could comment on the charge. A March 9 court hearing on the charge was scheduled. Mikaela Spielberg was adopted as a child by Steven Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw.









---AP

