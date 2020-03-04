

A seven-day group art exhibition titled 'Guru-Shishya: Shishya-Guru' (Part-2) begins at Zainul Gallery of the Faculty of Fine Art (FFA) at Dhaka University (DU).





Organized by Oriental Painting Studio, the inaugural ceremony of the exhibition is scheduled held. Presided over by Professor Nisar Hossain, Dean, FFA, DU, the exhibition will be inaugurated by renowned sculptor-painter Hamiduzzaman Khan.







Director General of Bengal Foundation Luva Nahid Choudhury was present as the chief guest at the ceremony. This was the second group exhibition by Oriental Painting Studio Bangladesh.







The artists of the exhibition include Zahangir Alom, Amit Nandi and Malay Bala. The exhibition featuring oriental artworks will showcase paintings from classical to the contemporary forms. Earlier, the first part of the exhibition took place at Alliance Franchise de Dhaka in 2019. The exhibition will remain open to all every day from 11am to 8pm.

