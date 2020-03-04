Mahiya's new movie 'Blood'

Actress Mahiya Mahi is set to start a new movie directed by Wazed Ali Sumon titled 'Blood'. She will be seen playing double role, both as the heroine and the villain in this action-packed movie. Emon will be seen opposite her in this movie.





The mahrat of the film was held on Sunday (March 1) in the evening at BFDC. Many people including Mahi and Emon were present at the time.





Mahi said, "I had already signed contract for the film. Its story is wonderful. The funniest thing is that I will be seen in dual character in this film. In addition to the heroine, I am the villain too. Hopefully something good is going to happen." The film will start shooting this month, its director Wazed Ali Sumon said.

