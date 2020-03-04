Saif SC down Muktijoddha SKC 2-0



Saif Sporting Club retuned to the winning track after beating hosts Muktijoddha Sangsad KC by 2-0 goal in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Stadium in Gopalgonj on Tuesday.





With the day's feat, Saif SC maintained their top slot in the league table intact securing 10 points from 4 matches while holders Bashundhara Kings and former champions Dhaka Abahani Limited followed the leader with seven points each playing three and four matches respectively.



The freedom fighters team Muktijoddha SKC earned only one point playing three matches. In the day's match, local booters scored both the goals for Saif SC, one in each half.



Arifur Rahman scored first for Saif SC in the 17h minute by a header from a nice gap, utilizing a free kick of Kyrgyzstan forward Murolimzhon Akhmedov (1-0).



Saif SC extended the lead in the 57th minute as a left footed powerful shot of their Javed Ahmed, outside from the box, kissed the freedom fighters net 2-0). Hosts Muktijoddha SKC also got some scoring chances but failed to convert into the goal.



