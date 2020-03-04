Semi-final line-up for T20 World Cup confirmed



The line-up for the semi-finals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup has been confirmed after a gripping group stage came to an end.India, Group A toppers, will face England before Australia take on South Africa, the Group B toppers, in semi-finals starting at 3pm and 7pm respectively on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.





The line-up was confirmed when both the Proteas and West Indies were awarded a point after no play was possible due to rain in the group stage's final game at Sydney Showground.





India were the only team to emerge from the groups with a perfect record and their clash with England is a re-run of the 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup final at Lord's and the 2018 Women's T20 World Cup semi-final in Antigua, both of which were won by Heather Knight's side.





Hosts Australia, having booked their place in the knockout stages with victory over New Zealand on Monday, and placed second in Group A, face 2014 semi-finalists South Africa.





The winners will go into the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 final, to be played on 8 March, International Women's Day, at the MCG. Australia have won the tournament four times and England won the inaugural edition back in 2009.







ICC Women's T20 World Cup



1st Semi-Final

England Women

v

India Women





Live from 10.am at Sydney, Mar 5 (Thursday)



2nd Semi-Final (N)

Australia Women

v

South Africa Women





Live from 2.pm at Sydney, Mar 5(Thursday)







---ICC

Leave Your Comments