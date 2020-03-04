BNMPC annual sports competition concluded

Cap: Additional Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh and chairman of the governing body of BNMPC Brigadier General Benazir Ahmed, afwc, psc releasing balloons during the closing day of annual sports competition of the Birshreshtha Noor Mohammad Pub



The annual sports competition of the Birshreshtha Noor Mohammad Public College (BNMPC) came to an end with prize giving ceremony at the Border Guard Bangladesh sports board ground at Pilkhana in the city.





Birshreshtha Sipahi Hamidur Rahman house, Birshreshtha Sipahi Mostafa Kamal house, Birshreshtha Captain Mohiuddin Jahangir house and Birshreshtha Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman house participated in the competition.Bir Shreshtha Sipahi Mostafa Kamal house emerged champion while Birshreshtha Sipahi Hamidur Rahman housevbecame runner-up.







Additional Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh and chairman of the governing body of BNMPC Brigadier General Benazir Ahmed, afwc, psc, was present at the function as the chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners.

Leave Your Comments