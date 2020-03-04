Tamim finally ends century drought in style



15 matches, 15 innings, 421 runs and a highest score of 80 in 2019, Bangladesh dashing opener Tamim Iqbal's reputation as one of Bangladesh's best batsmen is well-established, but he was going through one of the worst phases in his international cricket career.





The cricket world witnessed a number of the amazing performances by Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal, who loves to entertain people with his aggressive batting. People also love to witness Tamim's powerful batting and they always expect a fearless Tamim Iqbal.







His position and batting was not as questionable but his sloppy batting since ICC World Cup last year lashed him out of the focus. The dashing opener however ended a different kind of drought in the Sylhet International cricket stadium against Zimbabwe on Tuesday in the second ODI as Tamim slammed his first ODI century since August 2018.







With many Bangladesh's new records under his belt, Tamim has broken many records with his elegant 136-ball 158, his best in ODI and the highest individual score by a Bangladeshi in ODIs. Tamim's previous best one In ODI was 154 and fortunately the both150-plus score were made by Tamim Iqbal.







The left-handed southpaw also completed 7000 ODI runs at the same day to become the first Bangladeshi batsman to reach the milestone. The left-handed opener earlier defied all odds and came back strongly on at least two occasions when he was down respectively in 2012 and after the World Cup in 2015.







Tamim made a scintillating comeback during the Asia Cup in 2012 scoring four half-centuries in a row to shut the mouth of all critics who literally started believing that his days were numbered for his prolong lean patch prior to the series.







Tamim, who was initially dropped from the squad and was later included under the insistence of government high-ups, played one of the series of his life time during the Asia Cup.







But being one of Bangladesh's most important batsmen and has become a regular opener for the team, Tamim was expected to make his fourth World Cup a memorable affair last year. The 30-year-old southpaw however failed to deliver as per the expectations and finished with only half-century in eight outings in the tournament.







Much of Bangladesh's success can be credited to Tamim aggressive ways of batting and his pure skill and talent with the bat. Tamim just accumulated 286 runs in eight matches. Even after scoring 30 plus scores several times, Tamim was criticised for not having carried on after doing all the hard work.





Even he was heavy criticised for his failure to have an impact throughout Bangladesh's three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka after being handed over the captaincy in which he scored just two runs. The going had not been great for Tamim who also suffered a rib injury. He also skipped India tour citing personal reasons.







But yesterday, his belief paid off and it seemed his prayers were answered. His first boundary came after dispatching Mumba in the third over. And then he went on to play many such shots to set the ball rolling for Zimbabweans. After finding the first boundary, there was no stopping him. He kept belting them past the ropes, hitting on all sides of the wicket, displaying his aggression while clubbing 20 fours and three massive sixes.







He made two crucial partnerships on his way to the epic knock. Tamim and Mushfiq shared 87 runs for the third wicket. Later Tamim and Mahmudullah put on 106 for the fourth wicket. The partnership provided a solid foundation for Tigers to post 8-322, ultimately a match-winning score.

