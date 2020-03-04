Khagrachhari: A city of beauty

Richhang Waterfall in Khagrachhari district. -Collected



Nature purifies our soul and rejuvenates our body. If you want to enjoy spectacular views of the sun rising or setting from the hill or spend some solitary hours in the woods in front of a sparkling waterfall or want to experience the aborigine culture from up close, Khagrachhari is the place for you.







From port city Chittagong, Khagrachhari, one of the three constituent districts of the Chittagong Hill Tracts, is about 112 km away. Khagrachhari is also known as Chengmi, or Mong Circle, or Phalang Htaung. Crisscrossed by three sinuous rivers (Chengi, Maini and Feni), the undulating landscape of this hilly region offers up some unique charms.





If you want to bathe in a natural cascade of Khagrachari, don't miss the Richhang Waterfall. It may not be a big waterfall, but it turns into a lively spring during monsoon. On rainy days, the water pours down from the hill-top in a fierce mode generating both wonder and thrill. Located in a tropical forest, Richhang waterfall cherishes the souls of the viewers with its heavenly shower.





If you are heading towards Khagrachhari town by bus, get off at 'Richhang bus stop'. This place appears on the Chittagong-Khagrachhari highway about 10 km before the Khagrachari town. Alternatively, you can arrive at Khagrachhari town and then get to Richhang bus stop by any local transport, like bus, Chander Gari or CNG. Richhang Waterfall is about 2.1 km far from this point.





Here you will find a signboard indicating the way towards Richhang Waterfall. The path from the highway to the waterfall is surrounded by green hills. You have to climb through hills to view the splendour of Richhang waterfall. However, be careful while climbing the hills as the rainwater makes the hills slippery and hard to climb.





If you fancy excavating natural caverns to discover the secrets of Mother Earth, then don't miss Alutila Hill Cave during your Khagrachhari tour. This cave is also popular as 'Alutila mysterious cave'.







This cave is located at Matiranga sub-district (upazila) under Khagrachhari Hill District. This cave has been naturally formed under Arbari or Alutila hill (potato hill) which is about 1000 meters high. Natural tropical forest is surrounding this hilly area depicting mind-blowing lush greenery.





What's special about Alutila Cave? This cave looks like a subway, where cool water flows through the surface. While passing through this 100-meter long cave, you will feel a pin drop silence in a melancholic atmosphere. You can even hear the echoes of your own footsteps.





First arrive at Khagrachhari Town. Alutila Cave is located about 8 km distance from Khagrachhari Town. You can reach Alutila cave from Khagrachari town by local bus, private jeep, or auto rickshaw.





Exploring a holy place is certainly a heavenly experience. Located at Nunchhori under Khagrachari Hill District, this holy place stands about 500 meters or 1600 feet (approximate) high above the ground level. Tripura Tribe inherits a myth about this sacred pond.







The myth says that the water of this holy pond will neither dry out nor get polluted. This is why the Nunchhori Debota Pond is called Goddess Pond or Lake of God or Matai Pukhiri.First reach Khagrachhari town. The local transports (Chader Gari) travelling on Rangamati-Khagrachhari route usually go up to Maichchari Army Camp.







From this place Nunchhari Tripura Village is about 4 KM away. You have to walk the rest 4 to 5 km path by foot, to reach the Nunchhori Debota Pond at the hilltop. If you go there by car, you can reach up to Nunchhari Tripura village and the rest of the way is only accessible by foot. But it is worth it.The clean air and lush green environment of Khagrachhari make the mind spiritual.





To augment this holly vibe, you can visit 'Panichari Shantipur Aranya Kutir'. Here you can see the biggest Gautam Buddha statue in Bangladesh. This place is also famous as 'Panichari Brihot Buddha Sculpture'. This Khagrachari tourist spot is adored by tourists of any religious belief.





Panichari Shanti Kutir is 25 kilometers away from Khagrachari town. You can get there by bus. The fair ranges around 35 BDT. This journey will be comfortable for the elderly persons as the road is nearly flat on this path.





Trees connect us with nature. If you are a nature-lover then you will feel blessed visiting a centuries old Banyan tree at Khagrachari. Under Matiranga sub-district (Upazila), a 400 year old Banyan tree is standing as a living witness of the bygone times. The main tree itself features an enormous size. You will also see several small trees connected with the mother tree.







Actually, those small trees have generated from the root of the mother tree. According to the tree-researchers, it is one of the biggest Banyan trees of the country. This Banyan tree is locally popular as 'Porjoton Bot Gach' or 'Alutila Bot Gach'. This place soothes the souls of local people as well as the tourists with fresh cool air.

First reach Khagrachhari bus terminal.





Then take a bus heading for Chittagong or Feni. Get off the bus at Matiranga Bazar. The bus fare is about 20 BDT. From this place, you can hire a motorbike for a round-trip at your destination Banyan tree and return back at Matiranga Bazar. The motorbike fare usually ranges from 80 to 100 BDT.





Your Khagrachhari trip might remain unfulfilled, if you miss enjoying the sunrise and sunset from the hill-top. Visit Sajek valley to have this unforgettable experience. If you are crazy for adventure, enjoy trailing from Ruilui village to Konglak tribal village.







Reaching Konglak village you will put your footstep on the top-surface of Mount Shipu, which is the highest Peak of Mountain ranges at Sajek. You can enjoy the magnificent harmony of green hills and blue sky with the home roasted coffee or locally produced fresh Tangerine.





From the peak of Shipu you can view the surrounding mountain ranges at 360-degree panorama. The simplistic lifestyle of tribal people at Konglak village will detach you from the complexities of urban life.







What is more? There are two army helipads placed on two different mountain peaks in Sajek valley. From one helipad you can enjoy rising of the sun; while the other one gives you the opportunity to enjoy the sunset.





Sajek is a union under Baghaichari sub-district (upazila) under Rangamati Hill District. However, the fact is you can't get there directly from Rangamati. To reach Sajek you have to go through Khagrachhari Hill District. Therefore, the tourists always tend to visit Sajek during their Khagrachhari tour.





After reaching Khagrachhari town you can hire a local transport called Chader Gari to arrive at Dighinala. From Dighinala you have to get another ride on Chader gari to reach your destination Sajek valley. However, you can reach Sajek directly from Khagrachhari by reserved Chader Gari or car or personal transport.





Generally, winter is the best time to visit the Khagrachari tourist spots. But during the monsoon the waterfalls are revived and the green hills get lusher. However, during the rainy season landslides occur in the hill tract zone. Such mishaps hamper the local transportation system of Khagrachhari for days. Therefore, it is advised to check the weather forecast before planning a trip in the hilly district.





