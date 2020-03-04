'Prioritize local governance to develop Chattogram city'

A seminar was held at Chittagong Independent University (CIU) organized by Institute of Governance, Development and International Studies (IGDIS) of at its auditorium. -AA



Activities of the local government administration must be prioritized in order to develop Chattogram as a planned and sustainable city, experts said on recently.







They emphasized on cooperation between public and private institutions to resolve problems in the city such as dealing with waterlogging, improving the transport system, creating employment opportunities and introducing modern facilities for residents.





Speakers made the recommendation while speaking at a seminar titled 'Comprehensive City Development: Strategies and Challenges' organized by Institute of Governance, Development and Inter-national Studies (IGDIS) of Chittagong Independent University (CIU) at its auditorium. The Vice-Chancellor of CIU Dr. Mahfuzul Hoque Chow-dhury the event as its chief guest. Dr Sayed Manzur Quader, Director of IGDIS, presided over the seminar.



Former additional secretary SM Ashraful Islam and Vice-Chancellor of Asian University for Women Professor Nirmala Rao presented the keynotes. Among others, Deputy Chief Town Planner at Chittagong Development Authority Shahinul Khan, Head of CSR at BSRM Ruhy Ahmed, Chief Revenue Officer at Chattogram City Corporation Mufidul Alam also participated in the seminar.





