Guardians to play major roles for dev of talents

Information Minister and joint general secretary of Bangladesh awami league Dr. Hasan Mahmud said guardian s should play responsible roles to develop the values, brotherhoods and patrotism of their children beside the development of talentcy of the students.







He said students should be educated so that they can be awared about the responsibilities towards their guardians and teachers.He said every students should not neglect their parents and refrained from sending them to elderly home.





He further told that every student should be teached against such mentality of sending their parents to elderly home . He told it while addressing the prize giving ceremony of Nurnahar Memorial Scholarship at Rangunia Sukbilash High sc hool friday evening as special guest .Sukbilsh Fisheries and Plantations organised the prize giving function duly presided by the chairman Padua Union Parishad Golam Kabir Talukder .





Noted lawyer of the Chattogram Bar and mother of the Info Minister Prof. advocate Kamrun Nahar Begum graced the occasion chief guest.Dr.Hasan mahmud said dream is one of the main factor to become fulfillment of the aims and object of life. Dreamless man has no value of fulfilfment of desires .





He also urged the guardians of the students to teach their children about the humanity, patrotism, brotherhood from their early age. He also emphasised the need of values, patrotism and brotherly attitudes to others from very beginning of schooling period.







He also said the amount of schoarship is very small but it has great inspirations among the students. He also recollected memories of the receipt of prize in the school period .The achievements like prize, scholarships are the great inspirations towards to the career of a student.













