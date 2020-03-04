Published:  01:10 AM, 04 March 2020

Guardians to play major roles for dev of talents

Information Minister and joint general secretary of  Bangladesh awami league Dr. Hasan Mahmud said   guardian s  should play responsible roles to develop the  values, brotherhoods  and patrotism  of their children  beside the development of talentcy of the students.

He said  students  should be educated  so that they can  be awared   about the  responsibilities  towards their  guardians and  teachers.He said every students should not neglect their parents  and  refrained from sending them to elderly home.

He further told that  every student  should be teached  against such mentality  of sending their parents to elderly home . He told it while addressing the prize giving ceremony of Nurnahar Memorial Scholarship at Rangunia Sukbilash High sc hool  friday  evening as special  guest .Sukbilsh Fisheries and Plantations organised the  prize giving function duly presided by  the chairman Padua Union Parishad Golam Kabir Talukder .

Noted lawyer of the Chattogram Bar and mother of the Info Minister Prof. advocate Kamrun Nahar Begum graced the occasion chief guest.Dr.Hasan mahmud said dream is  one of the main factor to become fulfillment of the aims and object of life. Dreamless  man has no value of fulfilfment of desires .

He also urged the guardians of the students to  teach their children about the humanity, patrotism, brotherhood from their early age. He also emphasised the need of values, patrotism and brotherly attitudes to others from very beginning of schooling period. 

He also  said the amount of schoarship is very small but it has great inspirations among the students. He also recollected  memories  of  the receipt of prize in the school period  .The achievements like prize, scholarships are the great inspirations towards to the  career of a student.





