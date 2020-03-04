Army ready to step in if coronavirus situation worsens: Britain

A passenger wears a surgical face mask as they use the Underground transport system in London, Britain, on March 2, 2020. -EPA



The British army is ready to support police in maintaining public order as part of government planning for the worst case scenario spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday (March 3).





The government published its "battle plan" for tackling the spread of coronavirus, including possible school closures and home working, as it warned as many as one fifth of employees could be absent from work during peak weeks.





Asked during a media conference about the possibility of drafting in the army if the police force is struck by staff shortages, Johnson said: "The army is of course always ready to backfill as and when but that is under a reasonable worst case scenario."





The United Kingdom has so far had 39 confirmed cases of the virus, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that a "very significant expansion" was possible. "It is highly likely coronavirus will spread more widely in the coming days and weeks, which is why we're making every possible preparation," Johnson said.





The plan includes the option of encouraging more home working and discouraging unnecessary travel as part of what it called a "social distancing" strategy to delay the peak of the outbreak until later in the year when the weather is warmer and the health service is under less seasonal pressure.





This would also give more time for testing of drugs and development of vaccines, the government said. Other measures include looking at emergency registration for health professionals who have retired and delaying non-urgent health care.







If staff shortages impact emergency services such as the police force, they will focus on responding to serious crimes and maintaining public order.If the outbreak worsens or is severe and prolonged, the government said it would move from seeking to contain and delay the outbreak to mitigating its impact.





The government will launch a major public information campaign later this week, run from a "war room" in the Cabinet Office, setting out steps people can take to limit the spread of the virus, such as washing their hands regularly.





Johnson's office said it would also publish legislation in the coming weeks which would give the government necessary powers to prepare for and tackle the outbreak.





Health Minister Matt Hancock told BBC TV the government was not planning yet to cancel mass gatherings or large sports events, but said it did not rule out introducing "no-go zones".





The Treasury said finance minister Rishi Sunak had asked officials to draw up "further measures to support the public health response, businesses and the economy as needed" and would give an update when he presents his first budget to parliament on March 11.









---Reuters, London

