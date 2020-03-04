



Krishna Prasad Bhattarai also known as Kishunji was a Nepalese political leader. He was one of the main leaders involved in transitioning Nepal from an absolute monarchy to a democratic multi-party system. Bhattarai became Prime Minister of Nepal in April 1990 after a popular democratic movement referred as Jana-Andolan. Bhattarai was twice the Prime Minister of Nepal, once heading the Interim Government from 19 April 1990 to 26 May 1991,







and then as elected Prime Minister from 31 May 1999 to 22 March 2000. Bhattarai was the officiating President of the Nepali Congress for nearly 26 years from 12 February 1976, and was elected to the post of president of party in 1988 till 1992 . Bhattarai died at Norvic International Hospital, Kathmandu on 4 March 2011. He was the last surviving founding leader of Nepali Congress.

