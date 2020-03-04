Bangladeshi workers abroad: Issues and challenges for adaptation





It is well known that due to some structural national inequality, a large number of unemployed labor-force from Bangladesh is temporarily migrating to a few foreign countries including Malaysia.







Having some national-level economic differential and unemployment situation in the country, many educated and uneducated younger people in Bangladesh remains without job for an indefinite period of time which compels them to migrate to Malaysia and a few other Arab countries on temporary basis seeking employment in different work-organizations abroad.







Although the economic situation of Bangladesh has recently started to improve during the last few years with the initiatives of present Government, yet the per capita real GDP growth is still showing a persistent current account deficit as compared to international exchange rates. With a very high and over-concentration of population in a so much a tiny land, Bangladesh remains to be a country with one of the highest population density of the world discouraging social and economic development.





It also faces an exorbitant unemployment statistics in both public and private sectors with a perennial poverty situation for at least one-third of the people of the country. Due to such structural situations, the unemployed laborers from Bangladesh often become attracted to go abroad.





It is to be admitted that despite facing many difficulties and cultural constraints abroad, what a Bangladeshi worker usually earns in one month in Malaysia or any other country in abroad would take a few months to earn the similar amount money in back home. This however being the background situation, it is quite likely that the unemployed labor-force from Bangladesh becomes quite desperate to move out legally or illegally making their placement overseas.





On the other hand, while comparing the situation Malaysia with Bangladesh, there has been a drastically rapid industrialization and economic development which urgently necessitated a huge demand for the foreign workers from countries like Indonesia, Bangladesh, Thailand, the Philippines, Myanmar, India, Pakistan, Nepal and a few other Asian countries.







Workers from many parts of the world thus have found Malaysia as an attractive place for employment. While Bangladeshis have started going to Malaysia since 1986 initially to work on plantation sector but later on, these two countries signed a bilateral agreement on manpower export during 1992.







Bangladesh is perhaps one of the few countries along with Indonesia, Pakistan, the Philippines and Thailand to have such bilateral agreement with Malaysian Government for exporting manpower resources. Malaysian developmental and working sectors possess a very positive attitude about the Bangladeshi workers.





And it is quite likely that if the Bangladeshi workers can perform well and also at the same time, if they can satisfy the Malaysian work-authorities with their trust and capabilities, it is quite certain that Malaysian Government will have a positive attitude towards importing immigrant workers from Bangladesh.







As the Bangladeshi workers perform well in their work-performances, most people often become curious to know as to what happens to these workers in terms of their socio-cultural adjustment and work-adaptability while they arrive in Malaysia. This writing thus provides us with the information relating to these queries most briefly by generating some empirical information on the Bangladeshi laborers working in Malaysia.





It may be noted here that the writer of this paper had served two Malaysian universities as Visiting Professor for about twelve years and being involved in many research projects on Foreign Workers in Malaysia and thus he collected extensive data on these issues.







After careful interviews and conversations with many Bangladeshi workers in Malaysia, the researcher has been able to know that the most crucial problem that they are facing in other countries is that their illegal status which remains to be a serious problem in regard to their adaptation in the socio-cultural and working environment abroad.







Most of the workers being interviewed in Malaysia had mentioned that after their arrivals there many of them often do not usually keep their passports in their possession rather, these are taken by the employer.





Instead, they work there on the basis of some prepared documents provided to them by the work-authorities which often are not accepted by the police of that country. Bangladeshi agents send foreign workers from the country as they have a legal permission to perform this job for which the workers pay them big amount money at home.





But after their arrival there in many occasions, either their passports are seized by the agents or these are kept by work-authorities. Many uneducated workers are often consoled saying that their passports are with the Immigration Department waiting to receive the final chop. Thus they keep on waiting on this word and finally become suspicious about the procedures.





For this reason, the workers from Bangladesh always remain haunted continuously of being apprehended by law enforcing agencies. In the meantime, they remain illegal and feel quite nervous about the situation avoiding the eyes of police. Many of the workers for that reason, do not want to move on to the streets freely as they know that if they are caught by the law enforcing agencies, they might be taken to jails and finally be deported back to Bangladesh.







While talking to the workers very informally we learned that in a few occasions, a few workers were caught by the policemen and were later allowed setting free after worst sufferings. It is therefore quite likely that these situations create some constraint to the socio-cultural adaptability of the workers and it certainly reduces their work-efficiencies.





Most of the workers from Bangladesh 'blame the agents' and 'brokers' for their illegal position for which workers cannot be blamed since these brokers themselves are legally entitled to send workers from Bangladesh having acted as Government agents.





In fact, the innocent workers have to pay a big amount of money to these middlemen and agents who often have had bad names for cheating many of the workers in the past. While talking to them very informally, a few workers have narrated their sad incidences to us where they are treated brutally.





In talking to the Bangladeshi workers, most of them expressed their utmost hatred towards these Bangladeshi agents who always run after snatching money through cheating.







These situations annoy the workers living abroad and they demand due justice and proper investigations of this type cheating of the business agents from Bangladesh. It is to be noted here that workers also in this context, do not get much help from the High Commissions and Embassies located in other countries.



Professor Dr A.H.M. Zehadul Karim,

Former Vice-Chancellor,

Comilla University and former Professor, Malaysian University. At present, he is teaching at Jagannath University, Dhaka



