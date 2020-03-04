Golam Kibria made DG DFP



S M Golam Kibria, director (admin and publication) of Department of Films and Publications (DFP) has been made the director general of the organization. He has been given the additional responsibility additional to his regular job, according to an order issued by the information ministry on Sunday.







Golam Kibria, a cadre of information, performed his duties as public relations officer in different ministries including food, housing and public works. The contractual appointment of DFP DG Mohammad Istaque Hossain recently expired.



