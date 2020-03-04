'5.48 lakh tons coal pilfered from Barapukuria'

Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) President Syed Abul Maksud is addressing a press conference at Dhaka Reporter's Unity in the city on Tuesday. -AA



The actual quantity of stolen coal from the Barapukuria Coal Mine was 5.48 lakh tons higher than what was estimated by the Anti-corruption Commi-ssion (ACC), claimed an investigation commission of Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB).The CAB investigation commission disclosed its findings at a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) in the city on Tuesday.





Head of the investigation commission Syed Abul Maksud read out its report while CAB adviser Prof M Shamsul Alam, commission members Prof Badrul Imam, Prof MM Akash, Prof Susanta Kumar Das, and member secretary architect Mobasher Hossain responded to various questions from reporters. They said they have covered all the aspects of coal extraction and delivery during the period between 2005 and 2018.





They said they checked all the documents and found that not only the 23 officials of Barapukuria Coal Mine Company, who were previously identified, but also many officials of Petrobangla and Energy Division and that of state-owned Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) were involved in the pilferage.





Earlier, the Energy Division admitted that it has got 1.44 lakh tons of coal missing from its stock, prompting the ACC to file a case against 19 officials of Coal Mining Company and Petrobangla. The case is now pending for trial.





