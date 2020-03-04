Article 370 abrogation lauded in Geneva

Speakers at a seminar in Geneva Press Club, Switzerland on Monday applauded Indian government for voiding Article 370. -Agency



Activists and journalists from Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), European Parliamen-tarians and foreign affairs analysts on Monday welcomed the Indian government's decision to nullify Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.





A seminar titled "Jammu and Kashmir: Sifting Facts from Fiction" was held in Geneva Press Club, Switzerland on the sidelines of the ongoing 43rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.





Gianna Gancia, Member of European Parliament, spoke critically of Pakistan and focused on the fact that Pakistan has been trying evil means to portray a picture of crisis in Kashmir on international platforms, but to its dismay because of India's reliance on humanitarian ideals has failed Pakistan's evil intentions.





Nathan Gill, Former member of European Parliament and member of famous Brexit party of Britain stated 'What right has Pakistan to discuss the internal affairs of India on International forums?







No one makes hue and cry when France fight radical terrorism but creates so much panic and tension when India does something which is solely and wholly an internal matter of India'. Tehmeena Syed, a women rights activist from Kashmir came out as a true voice of Kashmir and said that "I'm coming from a world which is known as paradise".





She further added that this paradise was destroyed by the insurgencies and terrorist incidents, and the abrogation of Article 370 was undeniable need of the hour to get rid of cross border terrorism and insurgencies in Kashmir.





Brian Toll, Expert on South Asia from European Commission and Paulo Casaca, Executive Director, South Asia Democratic Forum, highlighted the facts that after the decades of ongoing instability and terrorist occurrences in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), the Indian government abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution on 5th August 2019 to bring peace and prosperity in the region.





President of Gilgit Baltistan Studies, Senge Sering, supported India's bold decision on taking actions against the factors that destabilize J&K and applauded India for removing such article from the constitution which promoted Pakistan in spreading its fangs across the entire region.





President of JKNAP, UK, Mohd. Sajjad Raja, told the audiences that Pakistan invaded Kashmir on 21st October 1947 and since then it has been under its occupation and it is sheer fiction that India has exploited people of the valley.







Pakistan had and is creating disturbance and Article 370 abrogation is one of the best things that happened with Kashmir since independence, Sajjad Raja further said.





