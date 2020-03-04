Tigers win thriller to seal series

Bangladesh players celebrate after taking a wicket against touring Zimbabwe during the second ODI of a three-match ODI series at Sylhet International Stadium on Tuesday. -BCB



Hosts Bangladesh sealed the three-match ODI series 2-0 beating touring Zimbabwe by four runs in a thrilling contest during the second ODI at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Opener Tamim Iqbal smashed his career-best 158 off 136 balls, laced with 3 sixes and 20 boundaries and was adjudged man of the match.







The tourists were 4 runs shy of Bangladesh's total of 322 with two wickets in hand when Donald Tiripano scored only a single in the last ball off Al-Amin Hossain in the second match at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.





Tiripano finally smashed 55 off 28 to worry the hosts and the fans at the stadium as the match hung in balance until the end. Al-Amin's fifth delivery of the last over went over Tiripano's head but the umpire ruled it right, warning the bowler about the quota and leaving Zimbabwe needing a six in the last ball.





A nervy Tiripano, however, managed to drive the ball straight to the fielder at long-off for only one run. After opener Tinashe Kamunhukamwe (51 off 70) steadied the innings with small partnerships, Wesley Madhevere and Sikandar Raza raised the hopes of a victory for the visitors with an 81-run stand.





All hopes appeared lost for Zimbabwe after Madhevere and Raza were out for 52 and 66 runs respectively off 57 balls each. But Tiripano took his side on the brink of what could be a sensational victory with an 80-run partnership with Tinotenda Mutombodzi (34 off 21).





The third and final ODI of this series will take place on March 6 at the same venue. After the ODI series, both teams will lock horns in a two-match T20Is series in Dhaka on March 9 and 11.





