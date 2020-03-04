'Common people will show respect to Indian PM'



Foreign minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said common people of Bangladesh will show respect to Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi as he is set to join the mega event of birth centenary celebration of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.







He was talking to newsmen after inaugurating the Khadimpara Union Complex in Sylhet Sadar on Tuesday. Dr Momen said, "The government has invited Modi as the premier of India, the closest ally of Bangladesh during our Liberation War."







The minister hoped that common people will show respect to Modi as a guest with gesture of the country's old-aged tradition of hospitality."Whoever differing it (Modi's visit), it's their personal matter, and in a democratic country everyone has the right to express his or her opinion," he said.





