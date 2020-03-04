'Communal forces spreading propaganda over Mujib Year'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said communal forces have started spreading propaganda to foil the celebration of Mujib Year.







He was addressing a joint meeting of the AL secretariat and associate bodies on the celebration of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the party's central office in city's Bangabandhu Avenue on Tuesday.





Obaidul Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and their allies are actually spreading malice against observance of the 'Mujib Year' while they are speaking against the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi marking the year."







Terming India as the main ally of Bangladesh during the Liberation War of 1971, he said, "Blood of our freedom fighters remains blended with that of the Indian army. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due in our country as the representative of Indian people".





Noted politicians and dignitaries from different countries will also visit Bangladesh marking the 'Mujib Year', he continued.The AL general secretary said everyone should pay homage to Bangabandhu without resorting to any excesses.





AL Joint General Secretary and Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, Organizing Secretaries Ahmed Hossain, BM Mozammel Haque and Mirza Azam, Culture Affairs Secretary Asim Kumar Ukil, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, Awami Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash and General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil, Krishak League President Samir Chanda, mayors of Dhaka south and north city corporations Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and Atiqul Islam joined the meeting, among others.





Leave Your Comments