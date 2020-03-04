BNP tough against utility price hike

BNP leaders and activists demonstrated in front of the National Press Club in the city on Tuesday protesting the price hike of electricity and water. -AA



BNP has said that if the decision of hiking power and water prices isn't withdrawn, people's movement will wash away the government.The party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir came up with the warning while addressing a human-chain program in front of the National Press Club in the city protesting the increase of utility prices.





Mirza Fakhrul said, 'We ask the government to withdraw the hiked prices of water, power and gas. Otherwise, people's movement will wash the government away.'







Several hundreds of BNP leaders and activists joined the demo and chanted slogans against the government and the utility price hike. They also demanded the release of party chairperson Khaleda Zia.





The government on February 27 increased the average retail price of electricity by 5.3 per cent that came into effect on March 1 and hiked the water price in Dhaka city on February 28 by 24.98 percent, effective from April 1.





During the tenure of this government, water prices were as increased ten times and power prices eight times, Fakhrul said.The government is increasing power prices to take money from people's pockets and pay the subsidy with it to quick rental power plants through which the government looted people's money, he added.





Fakhrul said that the government had destroyed the country's banking sector, economy, education and healthcare system and all the democratic institutions to establish a one party autocratic rule.





He said that the government compelled Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University physicians involved in treatment of Khaleda Zia not to provide accurate report about her health to the High Court.





