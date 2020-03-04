'BNP questions over Modi's visit for anti-Indian politics'



Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud has said BNP raised questions over the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh during the celebration of Mujib Year due to the party's continued trend of anti-Indian politics. He came up with the remarks while addressing a press conference at the ministry's meeting room at the Secretariat in the city on Tuesday.





Hasan Mahmud, also AL joint general secretary, said, "Anti-Indian stance is the focal point of BNP's politics. To maintain this trend, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been raising such irrelevant questions."







BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's remarks have two purposes-one is to maintain their anti-Indian stance and another one is to create provocation against the country's communal harmony, he added.He urged the BNP to refrain from such acts for the betterment of the country.





